Abu Dhabi teachers receive cybersecurity training

About 200 teachers and administrative staff in Abu Dhabi were trained in cybersecurity as part of a first-of-its-kind programme offered by Abu Dhabi Education Council, ADEC, and the National Electronic Security Authority, NESA UAE, to prepare citizens to obtain the Cyber C3 certification.

Cyber C3, or Cyber Communication Culture Certificate, was specially developed and designed in the UAE to produce digitally literate and responsible citizens.

The training was part of a week-long professional development programme.

ADEC is keen on improving teachers' qualifications through professional development programmes, said Mohammad Salem Al-Dhaheri, ADEC’s Executive Director of School Operations Sector.

The council seeks to enhance co-operation with various local institutions to provide pioneer programmes that contribute towards knowledge and professional development, he said.

NESA UAE seeks to promote a cybersecurity culture and protect children from new cyber risks.