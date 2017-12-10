Air Arabia receives ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, has been conferred the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ by the Aviation Achievement Awards, at this year’s Aviation Annual Gala Evening.

The award is in recognition of the carrier’s robust performance over the last 12 months where it continued to expand and maintain a steady growth. Air Arabia was also acknowledged for the humanitarian causes that it has been supporting through ‘Charity Cloud’, its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiative.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia said, "This award is a testament to the growth path of Air Arabia, and the efforts of our team across the board. We are proud to be the recipient of this prestigious award, and are committed to enhancing our services and keep raising the bar for affordable travel in the region."

Over the years the carrier has helped change the lives of the less fortunate by building schools and clinics across countries in its route network, which include Sudan, Yemen, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Sri Lanka and Egypt.

Through ‘Charity Cloud’, over 70,000 patients have received medical treatment across the initiative’s clinics and, at present, over 30,000 patients are treated annually.

Air Arabia currently operates flights to 133 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.