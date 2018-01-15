Central Bank issues commemorative coin

The UAE Central Bank today announced the issuing of a commemorative silver coin on the occasion of the official opening of Oumolat Security Printing.

The coin, with a face value of AED50, has the following specifications; diameter: 38.61 mm, weight: 28.28 gms, alloy: 999 Ag. Pure Silver. The obverse side has the name of the UAE, in both Arabic and English, while the back carries a logo to mark the event.

1,000 copies of the coin have been produced. It will be available, at a price of AED189, at the cash counters of the Central Bank head office in Abu Dhabi and at its Dubai branch.
 

