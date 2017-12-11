Conference on Sustainable Building Materials to discuss construction using 3D technology

The 5th International Conference on Sustainable Building Materials, to be organised by Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) of Dubai Municipality from 13th to 14th December 2017, will discuss sustainable applications and construction using 3D technology.



Khaled Sharif Al Awadhi, Assistant Director General for Environment, Health and Safety Control Sector, said that the conference is part of Dubai Municipality's continuous efforts to consolidate the principles of sustainability and to share the results of research and studies between the DCL and various international research organizations, reflecting Dubai's pioneering role in building a world-class modern, clean, pollution-free city with the luxury of living.

Eng. Amin Ahmed Mohamed, Director of DCL, said that the Higher Organising Committee, which consists of seven members of the experts and a group of academic professors, held several periodic meetings to receive and discuss the scientific papers and researches from participants for review and evaluation in line with the conference's themes and objectives.

He said that the conference, to be attended by more than 300 scientists and researchers from around the world, will include five main sessions covering various issues related to sustainable buildings and roads and green and environmentally friendly technology.

Eng. Adnan Al Marzouqi, Head of Building Materials Laboratories at DCL, said that the most important topics to be discussed at the conference sessions are the sustainability applications and the construction of buildings using 3D technology, in addition to the means of increasing the resistance of materials to fire, especially the exterior cladding products.

The conference will be accompanied by an exhibition with ten stalls with the participation of Dubai Municipality and the Office of Expo 2020, as well as a number of institutions and companies that will exhibit the most important building materials, products and systems with smart and modern technologies developed for a qualitative leap in order to preserve the environment, natural resources and public health and increase energy efficiency.