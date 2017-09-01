DDF Millionaire draw: Syrian wins $1 million

Two time winner, Chehadeh Mansour, a Syrian national living in Dubai has doubled his luck in Dubai Duty Free after two years as he won $1 million at a draw held this week at Dubai International Airport. Mansour first won a BMW 750Li Exclusive car back in January of 2015.

Mansour, a regular participant of Dubai Duty Free promotions is currently on holiday in Syria with his family. He is also the fifth Syrian national to have won $1 million from Dubai Duty Free.

The 47-year old father of four children works as a sales man in Gold Souk and purchased his ticket when he was traveling to Beirut from Terminal 1.

Following the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, two more winners were unveiled in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Promotion.

Lady Luck also shone down today on Ishwinder Singh Rehsi, a 23-year old Indian National from Jabalpur, India, who won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, Rehsi bought his first ever ticket in Dubai Duty Free promotion when flying back home after his short visit to Dubai. When advised of the news Rehsi said: “I’m surprised to hear such a wonderful news, and I thank Dubai Duty Free for this luck.”

Another winner who will be equally delighted with the prize is Ali Saad Al Janoubi, a Saudi Arabian national. He won a BMW R 1200 R bike. Al Janoubi is not contactable at the moment and so his surprise still awaits him.



The draw was conducted by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Ramesh Cidambi - Chief Operating Officer, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Sean Staunton – Senior Vice President – Retail Sales and Michael Schmidt, Senior Vice President – Retail Support in presence of passengers and staff in Concourse A, Dubai International Airport.