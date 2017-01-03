Dubai Aerospace Enterprise announces addition to leadership team

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. announced today that it had hired Bertrand Grabowski as Senior Strategic Advisor.

Bertrand was most recently Member of the Board of Directors of DVB Bank in charge of Aviation and Rail.

Under his leadership, DVB Bank solidified its pre-eminence as a leading aviation asset based lending platform and expanded its franchise to include aviation asset management, Investment management and advisory businesses.

Prior to joining DVB, Bertrand had a well-known career in transportation finance in London, New York and Tokyo.

He worked at Citibank and Bank Indosuez providing highly structured asset financing solutions to clients in the transportation sector.

“Bertrand is a world-class aviation finance professional and is extremely well-respected in the aviation industry. We are proud to add Bertrand to our management team as we make steady progress to double the size of our aircraft leasing portfolio. We grew our portfolio by 25% in 2016 and are on track to record similar growth in 2017. While retaining some other responsibilities in the industry, Bertrand will play an instrumental role in shaping the development of our franchise, and our entire team is excited by this stellar addition,” said Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer.