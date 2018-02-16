Dubai Safari welcomes 'People of Determination'

In line with the National Strategy for Empowering Persons with Disabilities, as announced in April 2017 by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Safari, home to the most diverse array of animals in the UAE, welcomes 'People of Determination' to have a seamlessly immersive experience at the world-class wildlife park.

Meticulously designed to be universally accessible, Dubai Safari takes forward the humanitarian vision of making Dubai an inclusive and friendly city for its citizens, residents and visitors, as envisioned in the National Strategy, which aims to empower persons with disabilities by prioritising their needs while planning the infrastructure of the city, and giving them equal opportunities in all aspects of life.

Dubai Safari’s well-thought-out architectural layouts, amenities, and prominent service centres spread throughout the park abide by international standards, reflecting the park’s deep commitment to creating a seamless experience that places the highest emphasis on the needs and requirements of people of determination.

In addition to reserved parking, people of determination are invited to visit the park free-of-charge along with two of their companions, with highly trained and intuitive zookeepers and park officials making every effort to ensure that they have an enjoyable time every step of the way at Dubai Safari.

Through its sharp focus on being a universally accessible destination, Dubai Safari promises to be an edutainment destination of choice for persons with disabilities, as they make the most of the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable wildlife experience and learn more about wildlife conservation in a friendly, and safe environment.