Eid Al Fitr begins on Sunday in UAE

The moon-sighting committee in UAE has announced that tomorrow, Sunday, will be the first day of the month of Shawwal and the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The committee, headed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, said that after a number of legitimate measures, as well as several contacts with neighbouring countries, it was established that Sunday is the first day of Shawwal, marking the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE.

Al Badi and the committee members extended greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes, as well as the people of UAE and Muslims.