Empower cools Dubai’s seven prestigious buildings

Seven of the 10 most beautiful and uniquely-designed buildings in Dubai are served with the district cooling system provided by the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, the world’s largest district cooling services provider.

These buildings were chosen by the UAE newspaper Emarat Al Youm and real estate website AqaratDubai.ae as among the top 10 most prominent landmarks in Dubai.

Empower has announced that the Burj Al Arab, Raffles Hotel Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Atlantis The Palm, DIFC – Gate Building, Emirates Towers, and JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai preferred to use district cooling, rather than conventional cooling, and have entrusted Empower to provide the services.

The use of district cooling in buildings has become a central part of the construction planning and design, as more property developers realise the value of energy-efficient technologies in delivering less expensive and greener built environment.

"We are proud to provide services for the most prominent landmarks in Dubai and its most beautiful buildings. Moreover, it is equally important to highlight the internal works that go with the other aspects of the building, particularly their cooling methods. District cooling makes the buildings truly deserving of their titles, given it consumes less water and electricity, amid the global call for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from energy use," said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO, Empower.

Studies show that district cooling can save approximately 50 percent of the energy used for cooling, compared to conventional methods, which makes the system one of the major energy efficiency accelerators in the world, as declared by the United Nations-led initiatives on energy efficiency.

The system is cost-efficient and also saves on resources.

Market research has revealed that the global market for district cooling solutions could grow from US$5.14 billion in 2016 to $9.54 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 13.19 percent from 2016 to 2021. From an economic perspective, rising energy prices, growing environmental concerns and increasing awareness on low-cost and highly efficient cooling systems are major drivers for their growth.

Apart from addressing environmental sustainability, Empower notes that modern district cooling makes it easy for companies to maintain their air-conditioning systems, as the solution is remotely maintained in a highly-controlled environment, thereby, improving safety and security and reducing the leakage rate.