Fair weather in general across UAE

By
  • Wam
Published

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has urged motorists to be cautious due to the possible formation of fog in various low-lying areas of the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the centre said that the weather today will be fair in general, partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially towards the west. Winds will be light to moderate  in general, freshening at times over some exposed areas.

Relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation, especially over the internal western areas. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman," the statement added.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the conditions are likely to remain the same.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon