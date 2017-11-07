Fair weather in general across UAE

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has urged motorists to be cautious due to the possible formation of fog in various low-lying areas of the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the centre said that the weather today will be fair in general, partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially towards the west. Winds will be light to moderate in general, freshening at times over some exposed areas.

Relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation, especially over the internal western areas. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman," the statement added.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the conditions are likely to remain the same.