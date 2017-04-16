Franchise Brands Retail Expo Ajman starts Monday

The third edition of Franchise Brands Retail Expo, FBR Ajman, is set to start Monday at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman with the participation of more than 100 local and international brands from various sectors representing 13 Arab and foreign countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, Anas Al Madani, said, "We are witnessing a great response from investors as franchising forms a significant source of new business opportunities, and it is booming in the MENA region. FBR Ajman will help franchisors to find the best investment opportunities and learn more about the best start-up and marketing methods in the UAE that is ranked the 1st in Arab World for ease of doing business.

"We encourage all entrepreneurs who are interested to invest in a franchise but have no background in running a business to visit FBR Ajman to get acquainted with exhibitors and learn more about their success stories and determine which business is right for them."

Jameel Ahmed Kajoor, Director of SMEs Support Department, Ajman chamber, said, "The exhibition features three new sectors, which are franchise, retail, and branding, and it witnesses a huge participation from local brands giving visitors the chance to learn more about the franchising opportunities in the UAE and enhance their experience in this field."

She has also commended the keenness of UAE’s leadership in providing the best business environment and the required support for entrepreneurs to start new businesses, excel, and encourage them to franchise their brands abroad.

The event is organised by Ajman Chamber and INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, member of INDEX Holding. The event will also feature a "carts station", an external exhibition that will display and sell the latest and most innovative flavours of food to all visitors and public.