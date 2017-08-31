Free UAE WiFi by Etisalat during Eid Al Adha holidays

Etisalat announced on Tuesday that it will offer free UAE WiFi across malls, restaurants and cafes for residents in the UAE during Eid Al Adha period – 30 August-9 September 2017.

UAE WiFi by Etisalat lets residents connect to the Internet using their mobile devices in major public locations across the country. During the Eid Al Adha holidays, any individual with a UAE mobile number will be able to enjoy free high-speed and high-quality access through public WiFi.

Etisalat’s Chief Consumer Officer, Khaled ElKhouly said, “In the festive spirit of Eid Al Adha, we want to be part of our customers’ celebration, ensuring they stay fully connected to their families and friends. Customers will experience high speed and quality free across Etisalat’s public WiFi network to exchange greetings, share photos, access social networking websites and surf online.”

In order to use the service customers visiting key public locations in the UAE including shopping malls, parks, beaches, entertainment and sports venues, airports and much more, should connect to ‘UAE WiFi by Etisalat’ WiFi SSID signal.

After one time registration, Etisalat will send an SMS with PIN number to ensure safety and security. Customers need to use their mobile number as login and PIN number as password. Once registered, the user will be given free WiFi access. After Eid Al Adha promo period users still will be able to continue using UAE WiFi by Etisalat with free access if eligible to it, or with paid packages of their choice.

To find exact location of Etisalat WiFi hotspots customers can visit etisalat.ae/wifi or use ‘Around Me’ interactive map in the Etisalat App.

Etisalat wishes all its customers, employees and their families a happy and joyous Eid Al Adha.