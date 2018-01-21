Jafza Bridge now open for traffic

The Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has opened the Jafza Bridge for traffic, linking Jafza North and Jafza South across Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

The bridge, built in collaboration with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), will facilitate the flow of traffic between Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone and Al Maktoum International Airport. It further enhances the efficacy of the Dubai Logistics Corridor which links the port, free zone and airport under a unified customs bond.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said, "Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone continues to invest in infrastructure to diversify sources of income and build a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation."

"The DP World group continues to attract more foreign investments and maintain the competitiveness of the port and the free zone globally with focus on innovative development of the global supply chain to strengthen the country's position as a regional and global business hub, facilitate trade movement and open up new markets for companies operating from the Free Zone in Dubai."