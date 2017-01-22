Khalifa Foundation helps 62 Emirati families set-up businesses at Global Village

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has assisted 62 Emirati families in establishing Small and Medium Enterprises, SME's, in the Global Village in Dubai, one of the main cultural, shopping and entertainment attractions in the region.

Through its pavilion at the village, the foundation continues to help local families for the seventh consecutive year to set-up and manage the shops, which sell various products including spices, handicrafts, fabrics, incense, perfumes and cosmetics.

Mohamed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General at the foundation, said the programme is part of the organisation's efforts to help families contribute to the growth of the national economy, encourage nationals into the private sector, and increase cultural and social awareness in the community.