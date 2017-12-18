Ministerial roles a 'responsibility', says Mohammed bin Rashid

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has said that ministerial work is a responsibility and serving as a minister is a national mission that requires dedication and hard work, in which the minister leads his or her team offering an exemplary model and a source of aspiration.

Sheikh Mohammed advised the new ministers in the UAE Government to redouble their efforts and to employ all their energy to transform plans, programmes and initiatives that they are overseeing into a reality that will positively impact people's lives and support the UAE's path to the future.

He made his remarks during a meeting with the new ministers to learn about the developments in their work and the 100-day plans for their work. The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the UAE Prime Minister’s Office.

Ministers attending the meeting were Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamili, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Science, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

"Today, I met with the new ministers team to support, motivate, and guide them on the requirements and priorities of the next stage, foremost of which is to promote team work, community relations and communication with people, to meet their needs and priorities, and to learn about developments in future critical portfolios to assess what has been achieved in their 100-day plans," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"In the UAE government, we recognise that the wave of ever-increasing global changes is accelerating and that this requires governments to interact positively with developments with efficiency, flexibility, and with the ability of a rapid change of tools, mechanisms and platforms, and to transform challenges into opportunities, so as to enhance performance and improve the society's quality of life," he added.

"This government, with its unique structure and its focus on the future, confirms our orientations and objectives for the UAE Centennial 2071. My meeting today with the ministers is part of my continuous follow-up of developments in the government's work, to motivate them to exert more efforts and intensify their work, to achieve the goals we set at the annual meetings of the UAE government," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced on 19th October the restructuring of the Federal Government, through a Cabinet reshuffle, to prepare the nation to meet its UAE Centennial 2071 strategic development plan