Mohamed bin Zayed attends March of Union

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has attended the March of Union today as part of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2017 in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the 46th National Day.

The march organised by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Fahad bin Falah bin Sultan bin Hethleen, Chairman of Camel Club in Saudi Arabia, a number of Sheikhs and top officials.

Also participating in the march were several tribes, representing various emirates and regions of the UAE, who expressed their pride and joy at the 46th National Day and, in their wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.

The people presented their national and heritage songs, while expressing the depth of their history in their affluent land. They also displayed national paintings that reflect their sense of loyalty, belonging and love for their country, while waving the UAE flag and renewing their loyalty to the wise leadership.

The march is one of the main events of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival and part of the National Day celebrations, in which the cultural and popular mix of tribesmen perform their art in front of the main stage in Al Wathba Square, which won the admiration of the Sheikhs and the public.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride in the men and sons of the homeland, as they presented these paintings of heritage that are rooted in the region, and the feelings of pride and patriotism towards their country and its leadership.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa will continue its march to enhance building of the homeland and the human resources which is the most precious thing.

"We look at yesterday with pride, we look at today with confidence, we see the bright future, with the help of Allah the Almighty, when we see the tribes of the Emirates participating in the march of the Union on the knees of our early founders, united, supportive and synergistic," he said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed added that the spirit of the Union brings the people together for good and love.

"The March of the Union leads us to broaden the horizons of progress and development with the solidarity and cohesion of the tribes of our nation and its people, and their attachment to the originality and heritage of their past and present," he added.

The groups of tribes launched from the fortress gate that was built for this occasion, while raising the UAE flag, chanting and singing and expressing their joy and pride for the country.

Then came the act of showcasing horses and camels, a show that highlighted the skills of Emirati riders while riding their horses.

The poet, Juma Al Ghuais, delivered a poem expressing the feelings of the people of the UAE and their love for their country and their leadership, which praised the leadership of the country for promoting, developing and building the nation and its people.



Praising the clear approach in tackling regional issues and its close ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in standing united against those regional challenges and interventions that do not seek out the good, security and prosperity for the people in this region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, joined the sons of the United Arab Emirates and partook in Al-A’yyalah tradition, where he was joined by a number of their highnesses, expressing their joy in the celebration of the National Day.