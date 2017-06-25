Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer this morning alongside worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing prayers by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed's side were H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saif Al Nahyan.

Also performing prayers alongside the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi were a number of sheikhs, senior officials, diplomats, citizens and residents.

The sermon, delivered by Dr. Mohammed Mattar Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, highlighted the joyous holiday, emphasising its timing to promote love and peace, which Al Kaabi said are the main goals of Islam, expressing hope for it to be achieved around the world.

Dr. Al Kaabi, pointed out that the Eid is an occasion to strengthen communication with family, creating love and affection between relatives. He added that it is Eid tradition to renew loyalty to the rulers, exchange greetings with them, and affirm love and loyalty to them.

Dr. Al Kaabi concluded the sermon with prayers for the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and for the UAE to remain a land full of peace and security. He also prayed to Allah for blessings for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Royal Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged congratulations with worshipers on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed then visited the Wahat Al Karama, Oasis of Dignity, and read Al Fatiha for the spirits of the martyrs.