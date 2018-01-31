Mohamed bin Zayed receives winners of President's Falconry Cup

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the winners of the President's Falconry Cup Championship which ran in Al Falah Area, in the UAE capital, and was organised by the Abu Dhabi Falconry Club in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Attending the meeting was H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club.

Up to 1931 falcons in addition to 275 falconers participated in the 12-day competition which ran over 75 rounds, with Al Dhafrah Team clinching the Sheikhs' Category Title and the Khalfan Butti Al Qubaisi Team and Hameed Rashid Al Mansouri Team winning the Open Category Title.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the winners, and commended their impressive presence in the championship of this deeply rooted sport, which, His Highness said, reflects the vision of the UAE wise leadership on preserving the UAE national heritage and passing it on to generations to come.

The 5th edition of the championship was organised under the support of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in line with the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region with the aim of preserving the achievements of the past and supporting ancestral sports.