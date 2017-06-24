Mohammed bin Rashid issues resolution to cut traffic violation value to 50% in Dubai to mark Year of Giving.

Value of accumulated traffic violations and vehicle impoundment that booked in Dubai from 2016 will be reduced by 50 percent in celebration of the Year of Giving.

According to a resolution issued by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the reduction will take effect as of 1st of July until the end of the year and will not include violations booked from the beginning of 2017 and onward.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said:''Sheikh Mohammed's resolution comes in support of the main pillars of Year of Giving, declared by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to promote social responsibility, volunteering and nation's service.

It also underscores Sheikh Mohammed's determination to foster the value of giving as a holistic community-inspired approach which engages all forces of the community to confirm that giving and generosity are two key characteristics of the role model Emirati character.'' The resolution, he explained, would contribute to reducing burdens on motorists.

He stated that motorists can pay their fines through Dubai Police Traffic Department, Police stations, vehicle registration centres, fine payment machines in shopping centres, through the internet and Roads and Transport Authority's offices.