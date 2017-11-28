National Day holidays: Metro, Tram; free Dubai parking

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces changes to the business hours of its services in Dubai during the Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday, Commemoration Day and National Day holiday. Service outlets include customers’ happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai metro and tram, marine transit modes, driving schools and vehicle testing & registration centres.

Yousef Al AlReda-CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Sector, said, “Customers Happiness Centers will be closed during the Prophet’s Birthday, Commemoration Day and National Day holiday from Thursday 30 November 2017 and resume duty on Monday 4 December 2017. All paid parking zones will be free across the emirate (except the multi-level parking lots) starting from Thursday 30 November 2017. Parking fees will be reactivated on Monday 4 December 2017.

“On Thursday 30 November, Metro Red Line stations will operate from 05:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day). On Friday 01 December, these stations will operate from 10:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day), and on Saturday 2 December and Sunday 3 December, they will operate from 05:00 am to 00:00 (midnight).

“On Thursday 30 November 2017, Metro Green Line stations will operate from 05:30 am to 1:00 am (of the following day). On Friday 01 December, these stations will operate from 10:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day), and on Saturday 2 December and Sunday 3 December, they will operate from 05:30 am to 00:00 (midnight).

“On Thursday 30 November 2017, the Dubai Tram will operate from 06:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day). On Friday 01 December, the Tram will operate from 09:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day), and on Saturday 2 December and Sunday 3 December, it will operate from 06:00 am to 1:00 am (of the following day),” said AlReda.

“The timing of public buses (Dubai Bus) during the holiday will be as follows: Main Bus Stations such as Gold Souk will operate from 05:00 am to 00:29 am (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 05:00 am to 00:10 (past midnight). Sub-stations such as Satwa will start from 05:00 am to 11:35 pm except for Route C01, which operates, around-the-clock. The bus service will run at Al Qusais Station from 04:30 am to 00:00 (midnight), and at Al Quoz Industrial Station from 05:00 am to 11:30 pm. At Jebel Ali Station the service will start at 05:00 am and continue up to 00:00 (midnight).

“Metro link bus stations (Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall, Abu Hail, and Etisalat) will be in service from 05:00 am to 00:20 am (past midnight). The timing of all metro feeder bus routes will be synchronised with the scheduled timings of the metro service.

“Inter-city bus service will be operating as follows: Main stations such as Al Ghubaiba will be operating around the clock to Sharjah (Jubail) Station, while Abu Dhabi service will be running from 04:30 am up to 00:00 am (midnight). Substations, such as Union Square, will be in service from 04:30 am up to 00:25 am (past midnight). The bus service will run at Al Sabkha Station from 06:15 am to 01:30 am (of the following day), and at Deira City Centre Station from 05:35 am until 11:30 pm. At Karama Station, the service will start from 06:10 am to 10:20 pm, and Al Ahli Club Station from 05:55 am to 10:15 pm.

“External Stations such as Sharjah’s Al Taawun Route will run from 05:30 am until 10:00 pm, Ajman Station from 04:27 am until 11:00 pm. At Fujairah Station the service will run from 05:23 am until 09:30 pm, and Hatta Station from 05:30 am until 09:30 pm.

“The timing of marine transit services (from Thursday 30 November to Sunday 3 December 2017) will be as follows: The Water Bus will run at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12:00 at noon up to 00:00 (midnight). The Water Taxi will be in operation from 09:00 am up to 10:00 pm.

The Dubai Ferry will be calling at Ghubaiba and Marina Stations five times a day at 11:00 am, 01:00 pm, 03:00 pm, 05:00 pm and 06:30 pm. The Ferry will operate at the Dubai Water Canal Stations as follows: From Al Jaddaf Station to Dubai Water Canal Station three times a day at 10:00 am, 12:00 at noon, and 05:30 pm. From Dubai Water Canal Station to Al Jaddaf Station the service will run three times a day at 12:05 at noon, 02:05 pm and 07:35 pm.

“During the Prophet’s Birthday, Commemoration Day and National Day holiday (from Thursday 30 November to 03 December 2017), traditional abras will be operating at Dubai Creek Stations (Ghubaiba, Baniyas, and Dubai Old Souk, and Al-Seef) from 10:00 am until 00:00 (midnight). At Sheikh Zayed Station, the service will operate 4:00 pm until 11:30 pm.

“Electric Abras will be operating as follows: At Al Fuhaidi Station (round trip) from 02:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and at Burj Khalifa from 6:00 pm until 11:00 pm. They will be in operation at Al Mamzar Station from 02:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight), and the Global Village Station from 04:00 pm to 00:00 (midnight).

“Air-conditioned abras (Al Jaddaf, Dubai Festival City) will operate from 07:00 am to 00:00 (midnight),” explained AlReda.

“All service provider centres, as well as vehicles testing and registration centres, will be closed from Thursday 30 November to 03 December 2017 marking the Prophet’s Birthday, Commemoration Day and National Day holiday. These centres will resume business on Monday 4 December 2017,” concluded the CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Services