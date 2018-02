The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman as a result of strong north-westerly winds.

In a statement, the Centre said that wave height is expected to be between 6-8 feet in the Arabian Gulf, peaking to 10 feet. In the Gulf of Oman, the wave height until 09.00 on Saturday morning will be between 4-6 feet, peaking to 7 feet.