Over 90% of Dubai residents aware about forms of human trafficking: Survey

A very large majority of Dubai residents, nearly 94 percent, are fully or partially aware about various forms of human trafficking, and 79 percent are highly aware about the UAE’s laws to fight such crimes, a survey has revealed.

The survey, conducted by the Dubai Police in co-operation with Addaera Research and Poll Centre, was aimed at assessing the effectiveness of the State in fight human trafficking in the past and people’s level of awareness.

Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, received the survey report from Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Al Murr, Director, Department of Human Rights, Dubai Police.

The study covered various sections of the community in Dubai, General Dr. Al Morr said.

The survey covered a randomly selected sample of 1,597 people from various walks of life, including employees from the public and private sector.

Of those surveyed, 51 percent were members of the general public in Dubai, 18 percent were either government employees or connected to civil society, and 31 percent were from the private sector.