Public warned of VAT misinformation

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has called on UAE citizens and residents to be "wary of uninformed and unreliable sources of information who are circulating misleading information around the introduction of VAT in the country."

The FTA emphasised in a statement Saturday on the importance of referencing and checking accurate sources of information, such as the statements issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority, through the FTA’s official website: www.tax.gov.ae and the official social media account handle, @uaetax.

The FTA’s official website is continuously updated with comprehensive, detailed and accurate information and answers to tax related questions and inquiries in the UAE, said the statement.

