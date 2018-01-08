Qabala joins Air Arabia’s Azerbaijan network

Air Arabia announced today that it will launch a new route in Azerbaijan, flying to the city of Qabala from 27th June 2018. Air Arabia currently serve Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan with daily flights.

The flight will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing Sharjah International Airport.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "Qabala is a sought-after destination and is highly appealing to people in the Gulf region. The city presents a different side to the country, and is full of history. Our flights to Qabala increase the offering of affordable travel to passengers in the Gulf and Azerbaijan, and boost our network in the Caucasus region."

Air Arabia currently operates flights to 133 routes across the globe from five hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.