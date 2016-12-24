RTA increases entry gates at Business Bay metro station

RTA’s Rail Agency has added six fare collection gates to the Business Bay Metro Station, thus raising the number of entry gates at the station from 4 to 10.

The step has been taken in response to the growing footfall at the station, which is in line with the sustained growth in demand for the metro service in Dubai fueled by ever-increasing demographic and urbanization rates in the Emirate.

The move comes at a time where mass transit means in general and Dubai Metro, in particular, is heading towards an exceptional demand from visitors & tourists especially on the eve of the New Year 2017.

"RTA is always keen to bring happiness and raise the satisfaction of clients from all spectrums of the community through providing advanced, safe and quick transit means enabling them to go about their business in the Emirate and enjoy their daily rides of the metro, tram and others," said Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operation, RTA’s Rail Agency.

"About (506,345) riders used the entry gates at the Business Bay Station last November and (502,572) riders used the exit gates of the station during the same month," he reported.

"The Dubai Metro project is a key and advanced infrastructural pillar cementing the profile of Dubai as a global business & financial hub. It forms a crucial component of mass transit systems that play a key role in satisfying the needs of the urbanization rates witnessed by the Emirate. The metro is the backbone of a transport system that links vitals districts of Dubai and provides safe and smooth transport at high-class standards," explained the Director of Rail Operation.

"The metro also contributes to the offering of integrated transit system capable of matching the sweeping development experienced by the Emirate and serving future ambitions as well. It is a true manifestation of Dubai Strategic Plan in general and the infrastructure & environment sector, in particular, in terms of smooth mobility, improved safety and making public transport the ideal mobility choice," he continued.

"The high operational efficiency rates recorded by the Dubai Metro had added to the series of achievements made by Dubai Emirate. The metro service compliance with the scheduled journey timetables has reached 99%, which is actually quite high. The Dubai Metro, on both the Red and Green lines, had been used by more than 178 million riders in 2015," recalled Al Mudharreb.