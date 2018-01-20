RTA offers 250 plates in 51st online auction

The Licensing Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will offer 250 licensing plates comprising 3, 4 and 5 digits in its forthcoming 51st online auction. Plates on offer bear the codes (H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, and T).

Registration of bidders starts on Sunday 21st January. The bidding will start at 08:00 am on 28th Jan, 2018 and continue for five days.

"The wide participation of the public in online or open auctions and the positive competition to grab such numbers underscore the importance of holding these auctions in bringing happiness to number plate enthusiasts," Sultan Al Marzouqi, Director of Vehicles licensing at RTA Licensing Agency.

Al Marzouqi highlighted the importance of online auctions to a large segment of community members who prefer such particular auctions as they find the liberty of selecting their fancied numbers in a hassle-free environment. "These auctions also contribute to enhancing the online services of the RTA under its annual plan aimed at improving the quality and standard of processing public transactions," he commented.



Participation in the auction requires the client to have an account opened through RTA’s website or use the ‘New User’ link to obtain a username and password. For a new registration, the user is required to have either a vehicle registered in Dubai or a driver license issued from Dubai. For participating in the auction, the bidder is required to issue a security cheque to the order of the RTA amounting to AED5,000 and deposit it to one of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Bur Dubai, Deira or Al Tawar Municipal Centre. In the case of payment by a credit card, the client must also deposit five AED5,000 as security. Clients have also to pay AED120 as participation fees through the RTA's website," Al Marzouqi explained.

The successful bidder has to clear the due amount within ten working days from the Auction Closing Date by cash or credit card through centres of service providers or RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres. Cash payments are acceptable up to AED50,000. For higher amounts, customers can make payment by a certified check or credit card, or pay online using a credit card too. Failure to clear due payments will result in entering the bidder in the list of defaulters.

"A dedicated team at RTA’s Call Centre has been furnished with all information related to the auction, and stands ready to respond to any public inquiries relating to procedures of participation or payment through the toll-free number 8009090," concluded Al Marzouqi.