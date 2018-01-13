Saif bin Zayed condoles Saeed Sultan bin Harmal

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has extended his condolences to Saeed Sultan bin Harmal Al Dhaheri on the death of his father, Sultan Salmeen bin Harmal Al Dhaheri.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed offered his sincere condolences to the family, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace and grant his family patience and solace.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, together with ministers, senior officials and tribal dignitaries, also offered their condolences at the mourning majlis in Al Ain.

