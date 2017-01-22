Securities and Commodities Authority, MBR Foundation sign MoU to initiate co-operation

The Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation have signed an agreement initiating exchange of expertise and knowledge to promote co-operation in economic and cultural development.

The agreement allows the two entities to share data and statistics, co-organise relevant conferences and workshops and conduct training courses on financial markets and services, said Dr. Obaid Al Zaabi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of SCA, who signed the MoU with Jamal bin Huwaireb, Managing Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation.

The foundation seeks to bolster co-operation with other organisations in the UAE in response to directives from the wise leadership, Bin Huwaireb said.

The two bodies signed another agreement whereby the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation will provide books to SCA employees across the UAE as part of its 'My Family Reads' initiative.