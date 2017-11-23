SEDD organizes training program in Korea

Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD”, in cooperation with “Kaizen” Trailing Center, organized a workshop in the Republic of Korea. This training program falls within the program “Smart Strategic Leadership” that aims to build a team with a strategic, intelligent and motivated leadership skills and ideas.

Also, this program was organized in order to meet SEDD’s strategic goal that calls for improving the level of leadership competence and implement its plan to develop the human and technical resources of its employees.

The training program included a delegation of nine participants from the Directors of Department and Head of Sections and Branches.

These employees benefited from many development programs and applied training according to the latest international practices and field discussions.

Also, the program objected to raise the level of leadership competence by building a team that works with a strategic, intelligent and motivated thinking that is able to avoid the working pressure.

This can be achieved through making friends in working places, placing strategic plans, improving working performance, and providing the employees with the sense of belonging according to the goals of the study clear visions.

Furthermore, the training program included number of topics such as the concept of strategic leadership and how importance it is, characteristics of the strategic leader, the intelligent and the psychological preparation of the leader and the shift from management to strategic leadership.

In addition, the program comprised the functions of the strategic leader and the ways of activating them, smart strategic driving practices according to the latest international standards of the strategic leader and the challenges of the working environment. Correspondingly, the program also included a number of visits to sites such as Samsung Delight, “Amazon Pacific” company, Seoul Business Center, Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Korea, “Yusen” company, “Huma” exhibition, Samsung Ever Land Park, the smart city, and "Dasan" call center.

HE Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, emphasized that the provision of such training programs is part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to improve human resources and introduce them in specialized and leadership programs, thus to develop their skills.

HE added that such a thing falls within SEDD’s strategic aspirations and vision to raise the level of competitiveness and achieve high levels of productivity and smart transformation through the development and rehabilitation of human resources in the Department.

HE also added that the excellence of any Department falls within the performance of its cadres, stressing that the Department always places priority on the human element and improving it.

Additionally, HE pointed out that SEDD is preparing intensive programs for its employees, including all aspects of professional, technical or scientific aspects, in order to develop all the practical and scientific aspects of individuals. Also, he added that such a thing help in increasing the productivity, efficiency and quality of the working environment as well as simplifying and facilitating work procedures.

Also, he clarifies that the Department is keen on offering such training programs on a continuous basis to provide the necessary expertise to qualify the process of production and development in the Emirate.