Sharjah as Guest of Honour at New Delhi World Book Fair 2019

Sharjah’s efforts in promoting literature, the arts, intercultural appreciation, reading and knowledge sharing in the region and beyond have been recognised as the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the 2019 New Delhi World Book Fair, NDWBF.

Sharjah will be fulfilling a similar role at the Sao Paulo International Book Fair this year, and will be received as a Special Guest City at the Paris Book Fair 2018, and will play Guest of Honour once again in 2020 at the 57th Bologna Children's Book Fair.

The emirate’s calendar for literary and cultural engagements will be packed next year, as it will be rolling out a series of events and activities throughout 2019 in celebration of the one of the world’s greatest literary honours it received from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, by becoming the first GCC nation to be crowned ‘World Book Capital’.

Sharjah today is viewed as a cultural and literary hub of the region, and has been able to build itself the reputation of a cultural capital due to the vision and longstanding efforts of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The New Delhi World Book Fair will be a platform for Sharjah to showcase its literary and cultural assets, network with leading publishers, bestselling international authors and tap into potential business opportunities in the world’s seventh largest economy. Each year, NDWBF offers a platform for professionals in the book industry to explore the promising prospects of the publishing market in India and neighbouring countries.