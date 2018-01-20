Sharjah Asset Management recognised for innovation

Sharjah Asset Management, SAM, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has been awarded as the 'Most Innovative Asset Management Company 2017 – UAE' at the 5th International Finance Magazine Awards.

Commenting on this latest accomplishment, Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of SAM, said, "We are delighted to win this prestigious award, which is a testament to our commitment towards innovation through various projects which are in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in creating a strong and diversified economy that enhances the competitiveness of the emirate’s economy."

Al Sayegh added that the company is consistently developing mechanisms of action and expanding the scope of its investment services that generate sustainable financial returns. "These efforts will help boost economic diversification in the emirate and strengthen the competitive edge, allowing us to effectively contribute to the economic development process in the UAE."

The International Finance Awards is an annual event that celebrates and recognises excellence and leadership in the finance, brokerage, insurance, real estate, utility, technology, and telecom industries.