Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Festival 2018 starts Sunday

The Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Festival 2018 starts in Sweihan City, Abu Dhabi, tomorrow under the directives President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the patronage and support of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative and Chairman of the Emirates Heritage Club.

The festival hosts traditional camel races and beauty contests and a Saluki race. It will feature as well a traditional market, a heritage village and traditional activities every day in addition to a traditional souq and contests for handicrafts and horse riding.

The public will be treated to an exciting line-up of heritage and entertainment programmes, including traditional games, Yolla, falconry, Emirati cuisine, booths showcasing handicrafts and traditional Majlis, a heritage village featuring Rababa performers, pottery and souvenir exhibitions, and performances by Bou Theib stables horsemen.

In addition, a fully-equipped media centre will be functional in Sweihan throughout the festival to enable media professionals to cover the preparations and arrangements and to make the festival a national heritage and cultural occasion that sheds light on the importance of the time-honoured camel sports and the role of the UAE in supporting its cultural heritage.

The festival comes as part of the efforts to revive and safeguard the age-old tradition of camel sports which is an integral part of the UAE’s rich heritage. It brings in tremendous success in stimulating the economic activity around Sweihan, the city which hosted thousands of camel sports enthusiasts from across the UAE and provided them with all facilities amidst a festive atmosphere.