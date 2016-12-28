Zoom opens its largest standalone store in Dubai

ENOC Retail, Emirates National Oil Company’s retail business segment, announced the opening of the largest ZOOM standalone store spread over an area of 6,731 sq ft.

The eco-friendly store is not only aligned with the sustainable objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021 but also with the goals of The Sustainable City to reduce the development’s energy consumption and carbon footprint.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group Chief Executive Officer, ENOC, said: “The new store in The Sustainable City highlights our commitment to further strengthen ZOOM’s footprint in Dubai and the wider region with a focus on providing the highest quality of products matched by superior customer service standards. The expansion also highlights the competencies we have gained in convenience retailing, and the appeal of ZOOM as a retail outlet of choice.”

The store features a number of eco-friendly features including biodegradable plastic bags and waste that are recycled through TADWEER.

All the water used at the site is treated and used for maintenance of common areas such as watering plants while power to the store is provided through the community’s solar panels and the DEWA grid.

To further reduce energy consumption and its carbon footprint, various green technologies are incorporated such as LED lighting inside the store, high performance refrigeration units and the Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) units, for the air conditioning (AC) system.

Eng. Faris Saeed, the CEO and Co-Founder of Diamond Developers, said: “We are delighted to welcome ZOOM's largest stand-alone store to The Sustainable City. The outlet is part of our mixed-use area of the project and with partners such as ENOC, we collectively envision our goals and work effectively towards the Dubai Government's vision to make Dubai one of the top ten sustainable cities in the world by Expo 2020. With practical eco-friendly practices, this outlet is in line with the DNA of The Sustainable City.”

To meet customer expectations and to prevent them from queuing, the new store offers seven checkout counters with easy access. In addition to phone delivery, ZOOM now offers online and mobile service through INSTASHOP, an app for home delivery that will cater to neighbouring communities like Layan, Mudon and Remraam, through an online platform.

The ZOOM Service Counter, which is a new addition to all stores, will offer customers’ services like DEWA bill payment, Lootah Gas bill payment, iTunes, gift cards, VoIP cards, Du Hello cards, Etisalat/DU recharge, Fly Dubai payment, Salik and laundry services.

With over 200 strategic locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, ZOOM has a variety of formats from service station convenience stores to mini marts, metro stores up to large scale supermarkets.