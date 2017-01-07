Mohammed bin Rashid has 15 million followers online

Followers of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on various social media platforms now exceed 15 million.

His Highness' followers on Twitter has reached 7.2 million, and he has 3.3 million followers on Facebook, 2.1 million on Instagram and 950,000 on Google Plus.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s followers on LinkedIn doubled in 2016, reaching 1 million. Sheikh Mohammed is deemed one of the five most influential global political leaders in terms of the number of followers on the platform, which has about 400 million users in total.