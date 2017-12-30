President, Vice President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince send New Year greetings to world leaders

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory cables to Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of friendly countries around the world, on the approaching advent of the New Year, 2018.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished them all good health, and more progress and prosperity to their peoples and nations

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables on the occasion.

