Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends 46th National Day celebrations

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, has affirmed that the UAE Union is a source of pride for all UAE people and their leadership that has been the key enabler for the developmental and economic renaissance witnessed by the nation at present.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi made the statement during his presence tonight at a programme of events and activities marking the 46th National Day that includes a headline Emirati cultural musical performance, dazzling fireworks, traditional entertainment, among many other activities in front of the signature Julphar Towers.

"The achievements made over the past few years make us satisfied with what we have made as we have undoubtedly become among the world's most advanced nations across all fields and we will determinedly continue our drive to achieve the ambitions of our people for sustained progress, glory and prosperity," said H.H. Sheikh Saud.

The celebration was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, and Sheikha Hana bint Juma Al Majid, wife of H.H. Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah.