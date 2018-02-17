Sheikh Hamdan attends camel race festival at Al Marmoum

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Excusive Council His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended part of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Camel Race Festival at Al Marmoum, Dubai.

The camel “Al Dhabi” – owned by Prince Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud – won the festival cup for the “Abkaar” category, while Presidential Camel’s “Shaheen” snatched the “Jaedan” cup category.

Also attending the race were Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Saeed Maktoum bin Jumaa Al Maktoum, and Theyab bin Saif Al Nahyan.

