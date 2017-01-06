Sheikh Mohammed attends Ladies Endurance Race

Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended yesterday Ladies Endurance Race CEN 100 KM, held at Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam, in the presence of Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Finance Minister HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The race is part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, which kicked off yesterday.

Spanish rider Naru Kalfou Ebaniza from M7 team won the race, followed by Belgian Elizabeth Hardi from Emaar Stables, and Afraa Khalifa Al Suwaidi from Nad Shaba Stables.