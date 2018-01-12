Sheikh Mohammed makes surprise visit to Dubai Executive Council’s employees

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Thursday made a surprise visit to a meeting of the Secretariat General of the Dubai Executive Council’s employees, which was chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, at Seih Al-Salam area, Dubai.

The meeting was part of a team building activity organised by the Dubai Executive Council. The gathering witnessed a positive atmosphere and included many activities aimed primarily at strengthening the spirit of the team and personal ties among the staff.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "The participation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid today is the biggest incentive for us in the next phase and a lesson in leadership. He is an inspiring leader, and we draw from him that there is no place for the word 'impossible'. His ideas and initiatives in leadership illuminate us and become an approach to excellence and creativity. His Highness will not be satisfied except in the first place, so we are leading the world in terms of services and welfare of citizens and residents."

The employees valued the visit of Sheikh Mohammed and the participation Sheikh Hamdan, and praised the positive energy that His Highness always inspires in their hearts, stressing that such meetings enhance the sense of cohesion among the members of the team, and strengthen the professional relations, and support the work of the task forces.