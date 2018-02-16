Sheikh Mohammed visits NSTI Festival

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited on Thursday the National Science, Technology and Innovation, NSTI, Festival, at the Dubai Festival Arena.

The Festival is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohammed toured the different halls of the festival and visited the youth’s inventions as well as scientific projects presented by local educational establishments.

He commended the event and said that the UAE has managed to build a knowledge based economy, that aims to contribute to the nation's development and prosperity.

During the tour Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Chairman of the Science Technology and Innovation Higher Committee; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.

The organising committee of the festival said it had reviewed 937 requests this year, with 618 coming from the science exhibition and 319 from the "Fikrati" competition.

Fikrati, meaning my idea, and it encourages young elementary students - Kindergarten up to grade five - to present their innovative ideas with confidence to qualified specialists in a friendly competitive environment. The competition will also attract bright, young students curious about the sciences, innovative ideas and help them with their personal development.