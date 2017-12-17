Mohamed bin Zayed receives FIFA President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, who is on a visit to the UAE to attend the FIFA Club World Cup, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Saturday His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the FIFA President, wishing him a successful visit and pleasant stay in the UAE.

He engaged in talks with Infantino on a number of issues related to sports and ways to enhance co-operation between FIFA and sports authorities in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed UAE's support to different sports that help boost cultural exchange among different countries in an atmosphere of sportsmanship and fair play.

The FIFA President thanked the UAE for successfully playing host to the FIFA Club World Cup finals. He applauded the country's modern and advanced infrastructure, which guarantees success to all international sports events staged in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the FIFA Club World Cup's Organising Committee; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sport Council.