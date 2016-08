Snake and scorpion bites sent 25 people to hospital in the Saudi capital Riyadh in two months and officials warn there could be more such incidents in the hot summer.

Twenty of those admitted to King Saud Medical City were bitten by scorpions while five suffered from snake bites, according to Sada newspaper.

“The City warned citizens to be more careful when coming near snake and scorpion holes as they could come out and attack people because of the summer heat.”