Nine inbound planes to Kuwait International Airport were diverted to nearby airports today due to heavy fog, the Civil Aviation Authority Public Administration said on Tuesday.

The administration told Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, that weather conditions improved after 8:30 a.m. local time, and inbound flights returned to normal, adding that the nine diverted planes in the early hours this morning landed in Dubai, Bahrain, and Dammam, and the flights are going to be rescheduled for later in the day.