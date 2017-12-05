Saleh assassinated, mutilated by Houthis

Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh has been assassinated by Iran-backed Houthi militias, media reports confirmed

earlier today.

Footages circulated today by international news agencies and TV networks showed Al Houthi crowd picking up Saleh’s dead body, with the back of his head badly

injured.

Sources from the General People’s Congress, the party that was led by Saleh, were quoted as saying that the former president was shot dead in the head by snipers, accusing Houthis of treacherously killing Saleh and mutilating his body in a fresh proof of their mean, betrayal nature and faithlessness.

The General People's Congress has been quoted as pledging retaliation and that all tribes have been mobilised at all fronts.

The assassination came hours after blasting Saleh's house in Sanaa by Houthis.