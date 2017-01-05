Sanjay Bhansali donates money to family of worker who died on ‘Padmavati’ sets

On the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati, while painting on the sets, Mukesh Dhakiya died when he fell down from the top at Film City on 23rd December 2016.

Gangeshwarlal Shrivastava alias Sanju had demanded on behalf of Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union as the general Secretary that Sanjay Leela Bhansali should come forward to pay a death compensation to the family of the deceased.

A meeting was held between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the Union and a compensation of Rs 20, 80,000 was given to the family members of the deceased painter and a sum of Rs 2,20,000 for all the workers who were present on the sets that day as compensation towards a day's wages.

Mukesh Dhakiya's family was given Rs 23,00,000 in total on January 4, 2017. Ram Kadam, the dashing Chairman of the Union and MLA will undertake the entire expenditure on the studies of the two sons of Mukesh Dhakiya.

On the occasion, says Gangeshwarlal Shrivastava alias Sanju who is the General Secretary of Film Studios Setting and Allied MazdoorUnion thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his production house and said.

"We always want to work hand in hand with producers and the workers because we are like one big family. Our only request to all the producers is to treat all the workers like human beings and work together with them hand in hand with harmony. To make a good film, you need every one's co-operation as each person has his own importance. We are taking all possible efforts to ensure the safety of every worker on the sets. We have not only given a letter to Film City but warn every production house that they should keep ambulance, safety belts, safety caps etc for the sake of the workers on the sets. Every one of us should remember that if any worker dies on the sets in an accident, none of us can ever hope to replace that member in that family".

On the occasion, on behalf of Bhansali Productions, Chetan Deolekar, Pratik Rawal, Vinod Patel were present along with Mukesh Dhakia's wife Aarti, mother Saroj, brother Sunil and mother in law Kamal and General Secretary Gangeshwarlal Shrivastava, Bhagwati Prasad Shukla, Dinesh Chatuervedi, Ashok Dubey, Rakesh Maurya etc on behalf of The Union.