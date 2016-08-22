Saudi approves emergency plan for Hajj

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Chairman of the Hajj Supreme Committee, has approved the general Civil Defence plan for implementation in emergency situations during Hajj season this year, 1437 AH.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Lieutenant General Suleiman bin Abdullah Al-Amr, Director-General of Civil Defence, as saying that the plan aims to provide pilgrims with all capabilities to facilitate performing Hajj in an atmosphere of tranquillity and security.