Unforgettable Experiences – Only on Yas Island

Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, and dotted with some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, Yas Island is home to one-of-a-kind experiences that are bound to invigorate all the senses and create memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you're looking for a thrilling adrenaline rush or a peaceful sanctuary to unwind, the pace of life on Yas Island can be as fast or slow as you desire— with a world of entertainment that is sure to delight and inspire, no matter your age or taste.

Journey with us for a glimpse of the out-of-this-world attractions, pristine beaches, and warmth of Emirati hospitality that await you on this extraordinary island in the sparkling Arabian Gulf.

Get the adrenaline pumping…

Yas Marina Circuit

Your first pit-stop on Yas Island, this is where you can take in the sights and sounds of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, go for a hair-raising spin with an adrenaline fuelled authentic race driving experience, or hit the track for an exhilarating karting with friends. Whatever your need for speed, there are plenty of ways to soak up the electric atmosphere of the same circuit frequented by F1® superstars.

Only on Yas Fun Fact: The Yas Marina Circuit hosts the F1®'s only twilight race, creating a magical atmosphere as day turns to night under the lights. There is no better place to see the stars.

Gear up for family-fun!

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi



If your thirst for adventure is yet to be quenched, it’s time to make a beeline for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Iconic in its own right, the world’s only Ferrari-branded park has a host of thrilling Ferrari-themed rides and attractions that are sure to get your heart racing! From state-of-the-art simulators and record breaking rides to immersive and interactive child-friendly attractions, this is a perfect day out for the whole family.

Only on Yas Fun Fact: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is the only place in the world where you can go faster than an F1® car! Strap in to Formula Rossa, put your goggles on and prepare to be blasted at 240km/h in 4.9 seconds on the world’s fastest rollercoaster.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

Inspired by the UAE’s rich heritage of pearl diving through its unique story of ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi is the world’s only Emirati-themed waterpark and the UAE’s first mega waterpark. With over 40 rides, slides and attractions for the whole family, this Emirati-themed water park is guaranteed to create a splash-filled adventure, suitable for all ages!

Interested in becoming a true Emirati pearl-diver? Opt for the park’s one-of-a-kind pearl diving experience that provides the excitement of diving for your own oysters! A one-hour session, it includes a safety briefing and is accompanied by dive instructors. Once you have collected your oysters from the depths, you’ll also learn how to properly open the oysters and understand more about the pearls within— which you’ll even get to take home as a memento of your adventure. Alternatively, you can choose to have the pearls set into your very own custom jewellery.

Only on Yas Fun Fact: With rides and experiences on offer to thrill both the old and the young at heart, the waterpark plays host to five rides that can’t be found anywhere else in the world including Bandit Bomber – the globe’s first interactive water and laser rollercoaster.

Kick back with some R&R

Yas Beach

If you love the sun, sand and surf, then throw on your flip-flops and head straight to Yas Beach! Complete with white sand, crystal-clear waters and natural mangrove surrounds, it’s the perfect tranquil getaway. In addition to an elegant infinity pool, beach chalets and cabanas, and a number of lounges and restaurants, you can take your pick between a fun family beach day, complete with a wide range of exciting water sports and activities, or even opt for a glamorous evening of sophisticated sun-lounging.

Only on Yas Fun Fact: You can journey out in a kayak to explore the distant Yas mangroves, the island’s best kept secret!

Yas Links Abu Dhabi

If you’re keen to golf by the Gulf, get your gloves on and tee off at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. Perched along the island’s western shores, the award-winning course has been ranked the #1 golf course in the middle east and 46th in the world by Golf Digest. It boasts an astonishing 112 bunkers with views of the Arabian Sea from every hole. Surrounded by lush mangroves, this is one of the island’s most beautiful destinations

Only on Yas Fun Fact: Yas Links Abu Dhabi is the first true Links golf course in the Middle East region!

Yas Hotels

In between the endless fun and adventure, you may be looking for a place to rest your head for the night. You’re in luck, as Yas Island is home to a wide range of top-notch hotels. Ranging from indulgent luxury to family-friendly venues, they all come with the plumpest of pillows and the most pleasing of panoramas and stunning sea views. Unwind at our state-of-the-art health clubs, gyms and spas that are fully equipped for some serious relaxation. If it’s eating and drinking that floats your boat, then don’t miss the scrumptious options available for brunch, lunch or dinner, at dozens of restaurants and lounges serving up delicacies from every corner of the globe.

Only on Yas Fun Fact: Famed for its iconic LED canopy, the Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi is the world’s only hotel with an F1® racetrack running through it!

Indulge in retail therapy

Yas Mall

Yas Mall is much more than a place to shop. With 400 of the world’s top fashion and food brands, a 20-screen cinema and the region’s largest family entertainment zone, it is a marvellous indoor day out for the whole family. Located at the heart of Yas Island, Yas Mall is the perfect point of connection for all the island’s attractions. In fact, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi can even be accessed directly from the mall itself.

Alternatively, head to Cascade Dining, where a collection of 20 outlets serving cuisine from around the world are sure to satiate your appetite when hunger strikes! Ideally located between Yas Mall and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, it has a selection of dining options from quick bites to leisurely dining inside or outside on the terrace, with spectacular views of the fountains.

Only on Yas Fun Fact: Standing at 2.3 million m², Yas Mall is Abu Dhabi’s largest shopping mall!

Dine in style

From fine dining to sumptuous street food, Yas Island caters for all your foodie desires. There’s a luscious list of restaurants, cafés and lounges to take your pick from when hunger strikes.

Only on Yas Fun Fact: Across the island, there are more than 160 restaurants with over 25 different cuisines to choose from!

Gear up for exciting events

With no shortage of live events and entertainment, Yas Island’s calendar is always jam-packed with thrilling spectacles that will leave you clamouring for more. From world-class sporting events, festivals and cultural celebrations, through to water sports, comedy, music awards, and concerts – you can always expect a thrilling, eclectic mix of everything Yas Island has to offer. Yas Island’s 2018 calendar is filled with global mega-shows like PAW Patrol Live!, Fifth Harmony, Harlem Globetrotters, and the Illusionists, along with mega-stars including Mohamed Hamaki headlining the Cairo Sound Music Festival and Kymani and Julian Marley at Bob Marley’s Birthday Festival. The island will also play host to a bevy of sporting events including the Abu Dhabi Tour and the ITU World Triathlon Abu Dhabi 2018. For more information, visit yasisland.ae/events.

Only on Yas Fun Fact: The first half of 2018 is packed to brim with exciting entertainment with an event taking place every week from the start of the year until Ramadan!