Wife’s revenge against second wife

An Arab woman stole her husband’s car, drove all the way to his new house and rammed the vehicle against the wall many times after learning he married again.

The unnamed wife went mad after she was told that her Saudi husband has just married again and bought a new house in the other side of the capital Riyadh.

“She drove to her husband’s new house and banged the car against the wall many times, causing it to collapse.

“The second wife, who was in at the time, was taken to hospital in shock while police arrested the first wife,” ‘Ajel’ daily said.

Women are not allowed to drive cars in conservative Saudi Arabia.