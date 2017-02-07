Moderate earthquake hits north India

A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit India's northern state of Uttarakhand on Monday night.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the quake was in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand located at 30.5 degrees north and 79.1 degrees east. The depth of the earthquake was 33 km.

Rudraprayag is about 180 km east of Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand. The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring states and in the Indian capital of New Delhi.