Amazing pics from around the world

A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. (Reuters)

A man helps evacuate a woman from a flooded street in Mandra, northwest of Athens. (AFP)

Miss International Beauty Pageant contestants, (L-R) Miss Chile Estefania Galeota, Miss Colombia Vanessa Pulgarin Monsalve, Miss Ecuador Jocelyn Mieles, 2016 Miss International Beauty Pageant first runner up Alexandra Britton from Australia, Miss El Salvador Fatima Mangandi, Miss Brazil Bruna Zanardo, Miss Dominican Republic Jennifer Valdez, Miss Guatemala Ana Lucia Villagran, Miss Costa Rica Karla Paola chacon Fuentes and Miss Bolivia Carla Patricia Maldonado Simoni pose with Kiyoshi Kimura (C), president of sushi restaurant chain Sushi-Zanmai, and a 250-kilogram bluefin tuna at his main restaurant near the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo on November 12, 2017. The 69 contestants will compete for the Miss International crown on November 14, 2017 in Tokyo. (AFP)

A worker secures burned-out cars onto a truck in the Coffey Park neighborhood on November 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (AFP)

A boy plays next to a dead sperm whale on a beach in Aceh Besar on November 14, 2017. (AFP)

Debris from a collapsed wall is scattered in front of a kindergarten after an earthquake in Pohang, South Korea. (AP)

Birds fly over Guanting lake in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. (Reuters)

A Rohingya refugee boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. (Reuters)

A performer clad in Santa Claus outfits poses during a street event to promote Christmas season at a shopping district in Seoul. (AFP)

Pope Francis blessin a Lamborghini Huracan received as a gift from the Italian car company. (AFP)